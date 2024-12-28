 Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan

Trending

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starred together in films like 'Partner' and the 'Tiger' franchise

  • December 28, 2024
Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday message for Salman Khan on his 59th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Ek Tha Tiger star dropped a monochrome snap her co-star.

She captioned the post, “Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan. May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always (heart emojis).”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared a good bond even though they were rumoured to have been dating for a few years before parting ways.

However, they never confirmed their romance but always interacted with each other on good terms.

Salman and Katrina were starred togather in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner and the Tiger franchise (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai).

Their connection has been discussed frequently; in fact, early in her career, Katrina referred to Salman as her mentor.

But in 2021, after dating Vicky Kaushal for a few years, Katrina got married.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is set to be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar sharing screen with Rashmika as his co-star.  

