Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's festive kiss heats up holiday season

The 'Clam Down' singer ignited the engagement speculation with Benny Blanco on December 11

  December 28, 2024
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turned up the holiday heat with a festive and playful kiss.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Only Murder In The Building star dropped a series of snaps featuring steamy moments with her music producer fiancé.

She captioned the adorable post, “Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!”


In a shared snap, Gomez snuggled with the music producer in a large chair as they shared a passionate kiss.

Blanco rocked white pants and a cream sweater, while Gomez stayed cosy in a matching grey sweatsuit with snowflake designs.

Pouring love in the comment section, Benny Blanco wrote, “no better gift.”

Shortly after she dropped the snaps the fans flocked the comment section to shower love on Gomez and Blanco.

One fan wrote, “My favourite couple.”

Another commented, “I hope your Christmas was as amazing as you are love you.”

Notably, her passionate kiss after the Clam Down singer ignited the engagement speculation with Benny Blanco.

The source shared on her engagement news, “It was a total surprise to Selena.”

"Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones.”

To note, the couple flared up the engagement speculations on December 11, after they first romantically linked in December 2023.

