Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor

Ben Affleck slammed Jennifer Lopez's obsession with 'Yellowstone', calling it "disturbing" in 2023 interview

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 28, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is seemingly taking a dig at ex-Ben Affleck!

The Atlas actres spotted with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner at a bar in Aspen, Colorado on Friday.

She was seen enjoying drinks with the show's since-departed actor at the iconic western apparel store Kemo Sabe.

Lopez is a self-proclaimed fan of the hit Western crime series which is reported to have "disturbed" her estranged husband Ben Affleck during their marriage.

“I'm kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” Affleck said at The Bill Simmons Podcast in March 2023.

During the appearance, Lopez was captured chatting with Costner and her friends at the bar.

In the photos, she could be seen smiling ear to ear, wearing a black cowboy hat and sticking out her tongue.

A video, obtained by TMZ, showed Lopez busting some moves in front of everyone as dance music played in the background.

Meanwhile, Costner looked dapper with his thick salt-and-pepper mustache and soul patch, a look which he has sporting since appearing in his flop Western Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.

Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid

Earlier in the evening, Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her child Emme for shopping as she dressed in their most stylish western-wear looks.

