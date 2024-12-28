Andrew Garfield makes heartfelt confession about his late mother

Andrew Garfield reflected on his own personal loss while discussing his latest film We Live in Time co-starring Florence Pugh.
In an interview with Sky News, the Spider-Man actor talked about his late mother, Lynn Garfield and the cookies he still bakes in her memory nearly six years after her death.
The 41-year-old shared how his mom came up with the most delicious chocolate chip cookie recipe and to honour her on her birth and death anniversary, he tries to replicate them.
"So, I will bake them, and we will eat them, but I’ll leave a few out for her somewhere, you know, like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or Santa Claus at Christmas or something", The Social Network actor noted.
The Tick, Tick... Boom! actor also shared how he still find ways to keep the connection he has with his late mother alive.
Opening up about some of her keepsakes in his house, he revealed, "I have her perfume in my house that my mum used to wear when I was a kid, I have it, like, in a very special place I’ll just like [smell it], when I need it."
Furthermore, Andrew expressed how he feels about his mother absence,noting, "It’s like in the missing and the longing, you actually get closer to the person. It’s a weird thing. As we reach out in grief, we actually fell much closer to the person so it’s this weird conundrum."
Previously when talking about the loss of his mother, Andrew Garfield shared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpected love that I didn't get to tell her."
For the unversed, We Live in Time follows a love story between a divorcee and chef over the time period of a decade, the film is set to release in United Kingdom on January 1, 2025.