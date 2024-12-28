Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly heading towards a $2.6 billion divorce amid explosive allegations accusing the rapper and Sean Diddy Combs of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
As per RadarOnline, the Halo crooner showed her support publicly to Jay-Z amid the allegation of raping a minor.
However, ongoing speculation continues to suggest that growing fractures in their tumultuous marriage may lead them to a $2.6 billion divorce.
"Beyoncé has friends saying she should not only distance herself from Jay but leave him altogether," said an insider.
The source added, "Beyoncé and Jay have kept an uneasy peace for the sake of their three kids and their careers," adding, "But this is becoming a bridge too far."
Notably, Jay-Z denied all the "heinous" allegations, mentioning that these allegations hurt his family deeply and led to "another loss of innocence" for their kids, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.
Amid the ongoing allegations, Beyoncé, 43, declared her support as they two showing a unified front at the recent premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles with the singer's mom, Tina, and Blue Ivy.