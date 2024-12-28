Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt continued their mother-daughter bonding in L.A. after Christmas.
The duo was seen on a shopping spree at Sunset Row in Los Angeles on Friday.
For her outfit, the Maleficent actress wore black trench coat and matching trousers, pairing them with black sunglasses and nude heels.
She was pictured displaying her iconic smile alongside daughter, Vivienne, who was dressed in light blue sweater and off-white khaki pants with a pair of sneakers.
This outing came after the Eternals actress was seen enjoying shopping date in Paris with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, couple of weeks ago.
Paris saw Angelina in cropped blazer, flared trousers and a black t-shirt paired with close-toed black heels.
The heels were a relief to fans as earlier this month the 49-year-old made her long-awaited appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bare-footed because she broke her toe.
On work front, Angelina Jolie is gearing up to bag Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her film Maria, in which she portrayed legendary opera singer Maria Callas.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on January 17, 2025.