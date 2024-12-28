Entertainment

Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024

The 'Angels Like You' singer is 'looking forward to starting over again' in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to bittersweet 2024
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024

Miley Cyrus is bidding farewell to “bittersweet” 2024 and “looking forward” to 2025!

The Angels Like You singer recently took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude for the past year and her excitement for the new one.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR!,” she penned alongside a stunning photo of herself.

Cyrus went on to express, “Its bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley,” she concluded.

Cyrus has achieved many milestones in 2024 including becoming the youngest-ever star to receive Disney Legend status in August.

Earlier this month, the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker bought the vintage Bob Mackie gown she wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit song Flowers and won two prestigious awards for Record of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance.

Keir Starmer takes Bold step to boost UK's economic growth

Keir Starmer takes Bold step to boost UK's economic growth
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early

THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal

Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Squid Game director breaks silence on casing T.O.P. after marijuana scandal
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Jennifer Lopez takes dig at Ben Affleck as she parties with ‘Yellowstone’ actor
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge
Beyoncé, Jay-Z on brink of divorce after shocking assault allegations emerge
Andrew Garfield makes heartfelt confession about his late mother
Andrew Garfield makes heartfelt confession about his late mother
'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve explains his no-phone policy on film sets
'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve explains his no-phone policy on film sets
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73