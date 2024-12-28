Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024

Miley Cyrus is bidding farewell to “bittersweet” 2024 and “looking forward” to 2025!
The Angels Like You singer recently took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude for the past year and her excitement for the new one.
“HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR!,” she penned alongside a stunning photo of herself.
Cyrus went on to express, “Its bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.”
“Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley,” she concluded.
Cyrus has achieved many milestones in 2024 including becoming the youngest-ever star to receive Disney Legend status in August.
Earlier this month, the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker bought the vintage Bob Mackie gown she wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit song Flowers and won two prestigious awards for Record of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance.