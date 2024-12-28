Entertainment

'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve explains his no-phone policy on film sets

Denis Villeneuve described the reason why the cast and crew on his projects are not encouraged phones on set

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Dune director Denis Villeneuve explains his no-phone policy on film sets
'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve explains his no-phone policy on film sets

Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind Dune, revealed his decision to ban cell phones on his sets.

While conversing with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, December 26, the filmmaker described the reason why the cast and crew on his projects are not encouraged to bring certain devices on set.

“Cinema is an act of presence,” the Academy Award-nominated director said.

He added, “When a painter paints, he has to be absolutely focused on the color he’s putting on the canvas.”

“It’s the same with the dancer when he does a gesture. With a filmmaker, you have to do that with a crew, and everybody has to focus and be entirely in the present, listening to each other, being in relationship with each other,” he told the outlet.

Villeneuve added, “So cellphones are banned on my set too, since day one. It’s forbidden. When you say cut, you don’t want someone going to his phone to look at his Facebook account.”

To note, in October 2021, Villeneuve's Dune movie, which adapted Frank Hubert's book, debuted, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chan, and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides.

In March 2024, the second instalment was released starring A-listers Anya Taylor-Joy (Paul's unborn sister Alia Atreides), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan), and Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha).

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use

Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’