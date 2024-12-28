Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks

Prince Harry reportedly cut ties with a prominent The Crown actor after the star revealed 'too much' during a candid interview.
As per Express.co.uk report the Duke of Sussex had good terms with The Crown actor Dominic West, who plays Harry’s dad King Charles III in the series.
They formed a friendship after participating in an adventurous expedition to Antarctica alongside injured military veterans during the charity event Walking With the Wounded in 2013.
After a press conference in January 2014 where the experiences of the charity expedition were shared, there was an unexpected conclusion to the initiative, even though Dominic West spoke highly of the prince.
The Mirror reported that Dominic shared during the press conference that Harry, a "fantastically nice chap", was involved in some shenanigans during the charity trip.
As per the report, Prince drank champagne out of Duncan Slater's prosthetic leg when the marathon polar challenge ended.
Addressing Harry’s sense of humour, he said that he could be rude.
Dominic said: "He would often reach the meeting point before the rest of his men and would build these incredibly lavish, castellated latrines, with battlements and loo roll holders.”
He added, “It must have taken him 40 minutes at least to build, they were just fabulous. I would often sit on the latrine thinking ‘this is a royal flush in every way!’”
"Well he told some eye-wateringly rude jokes which for a non-soldier like me was pretty shocking,” he stated.
Dominic once called the prince a "really cool guy" who was "very much part of the team" during the charity excursion, despite the fact that they are no longer friends.