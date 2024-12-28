Royal

Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks

The Duke of Sussex had good terms with The Crown actor before the interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Prince Harry breaks ties with The Crown star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks

Prince Harry reportedly cut ties with a prominent The Crown actor after the star revealed 'too much' during a candid interview.

As per Express.co.uk report the Duke of Sussex had good terms with The Crown actor Dominic West, who plays Harry’s dad King Charles III in the series.

They formed a friendship after participating in an adventurous expedition to Antarctica alongside injured military veterans during the charity event Walking With the Wounded in 2013.

After a press conference in January 2014 where the experiences of the charity expedition were shared, there was an unexpected conclusion to the initiative, even though Dominic West spoke highly of the prince.

The Mirror reported that Dominic shared during the press conference that Harry, a "fantastically nice chap", was involved in some shenanigans during the charity trip.

As per the report, Prince drank champagne out of Duncan Slater's prosthetic leg when the marathon polar challenge ended.

Addressing Harry’s sense of humour, he said that he could be rude.

Dominic said: "He would often reach the meeting point before the rest of his men and would build these incredibly lavish, castellated latrines, with battlements and loo roll holders.”

He added, “It must have taken him 40 minutes at least to build, they were just fabulous. I would often sit on the latrine thinking ‘this is a royal flush in every way!’”

"Well he told some eye-wateringly rude jokes which for a non-soldier like me was pretty shocking,” he stated.

Dominic once called the prince a "really cool guy" who was "very much part of the team" during the charity excursion, despite the fact that they are no longer friends.

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use

Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton