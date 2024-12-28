John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?

Rohit Shetty is continuing his cop movies streak after Singham Again!
According to Bollywood Hungama, the Chennai Express director is set to produce a film based on the life of former Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Rakesh Maria.
“Rohit Shetty is fulfilling his long-term commitment of making a biopic on Rakesh Maria, who has been a pillar of support for Rohit through the research of all his cop universe film,” a source told the outlet.
The insider further reavealed that the film will be lead by John Abraham.
"John is charged up to collaborate with Rohit Shetty. This won't be a part of cop universe, but be a universe in itself, as Rakesh Maria is the most celebrated cop of real-life cop universe," they added.
As per insider, the script of the movie has taken its final shape and the production is set to start in the summer of 2025.
The Pathaan actor will be joining Simmba director for the first time since Rohit's 2012 hit Bol Bachchan in which John made a cameo.
This biopic will be Rohit’s next production after Singham Again.
On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently directing Golmaal 5, which is rumoured to be released in early 2026.