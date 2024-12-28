Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding

Mahira Khan and Adeel Husain brought the house down as they recreated the iconic Shakar Wandaan dance at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding.
In a viral video from the Radd star’s wedding, the three superstars of Ho Mann Jahaan reunited after nine years, for the sangeet night.
The brief viral clip of their performance on social media has fans feeling a wave of nostalgia as the trio lights up the dance floor with the song's catchy hook step.
Soon after the video went viral the fans rushed to the comment section to shared the reaction over the nostalgic treat.
One fan wrote, “Hayeeeee this is from Sheharyar's wedding???? We need a full version.”
Another commented, “The OGs reunion,” while the third noted, “One of my most favorite song.”
To note, the movie Ho Mann Jahaan was the first directorial project of filmmaker Asim Raza.
In addition to the main trio, the supporting cast of this film also included Sonya Jehan, Bushra Ansari, Nimra Bucha, Arshad Mehmood, and Jamal Shah.
For the unversed Sheheryar Munawar exchanged her vows with his fiancee Maheen Siddiqui, in an intimate Nikah event, on Friday.