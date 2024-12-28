Trending

Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding

Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain and Sheheryar Munawar from 'Ho Mann Jahaan' reunited after nine years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding

Mahira Khan and Adeel Husain brought the house down as they recreated the iconic Shakar Wandaan dance at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding.

In a viral video from the Radd star’s wedding, the three superstars of Ho Mann Jahaan reunited after nine years, for the sangeet night.

The brief viral clip of their performance on social media has fans feeling a wave of nostalgia as the trio lights up the dance floor with the song's catchy hook step.

Soon after the video went viral the fans rushed to the comment section to shared the reaction over the nostalgic treat.

One fan wrote, “Hayeeeee this is from Sheharyar's wedding???? We need a full version.”

Another commented, “The OGs reunion,” while the third noted, “One of my most favorite song.”

To note, the movie Ho Mann Jahaan was the first directorial project of filmmaker Asim Raza.

In addition to the main trio, the supporting cast of this film also included Sonya Jehan, Bushra Ansari, Nimra Bucha, Arshad Mehmood, and Jamal Shah.

For the unversed Sheheryar Munawar exchanged her vows with his fiancee Maheen Siddiqui, in an intimate Nikah event, on Friday.

Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding

Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls

Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns

Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS