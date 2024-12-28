Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has dropped glimpses from her romantic getaway with husband Vicky Kaushal, leaving fans swooning.
The Tiger 3 actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share photos from her scenic vacation with family and friends.
“Family, Friends and the British wildlands,” Katrina wrote along the photos.
She further added, “(The subzero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time)”
The first slide featured an adorable selfie of Kat amidst a beautiful backdrop of beach, while next photos showed them with their friends enjoying the scenic landscapes.
Meanwhile, in the other pictures, Katrina and Vicky could be seen twinning in black winter outfits, sharing a warm hug, and taking a romantic walk on a pathway.
However, it was her ninth slide which stole the spotlight, as it shows the couple walking hand-in-hand with their backs towards the camera.
Soon after Kartina’s post, her ardent fans flooded the comment section gushing over their chemistry.
One user wrote, “She's living her life with her special person.”
While another added, “Wholesome.”
“They are so into their own happy world, far from all chaos and negativity and living their life to the fullest,” added the third.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.