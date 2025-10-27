Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make official debut after Deborra-Lee split

Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made a glamorous red carpet debut after deborra-lee furness divorce.

On October 26, the romantic couple walked hand-in-hand at the AFI Fest red carpet premiere of his new movie Song Song Blue, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Even thought the duo has made multiple appearances on red carpet together while starring in Broadway’s The Music Man, this marks their first appearance after they started dating in late 2023.

Hugh is generating Oscar buzz for his role as a Neil Diamond impersonator in the upcoming musical drama.

The Greatest Showman actor opted for a classic black suit and tie for the red carpet.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend looked chic in a Galvan dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Whiting and Davis bag, a Sheryl Lowe ring, Nancy Newberg earrings.

Sutton accessorised with a Sheryl Lowe ring, Nancy Newberg earrings and a Gabriel and Co. bracelet.

Their red carpet debut comes after Hugh’s ex wife filed for divorce earlier this year,

A source said at the time, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment. There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

The former couple announced their separation in September 2023.

