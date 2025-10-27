Entertainment

'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70

The Swedish icon's death was confirmed by the directors of the The Most Beautiful Boy in the World documentary over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Death in Venice actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70
'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70 

Sweden's legendary actor and musician, Björn Andrésen, left fans to mourn at the age of 70. 

According to Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, the deceased icon's death was confirmed by the director of The Most Beautiful Boy in the World documentary, Kristen Petri, on Sunday, October 26.

He further shared in his statement that Andrésen was a "bravest man" who "had an incredible charisma and presence in front of the camera." 

However, Petri did not disclose the cause of his death or the details of his funeral.  

Andrésen garnered popularity in the entertainment industry after he joined the cast of A Swedish Love Story in 1970.

He was just 16 when he landed the life-changing role opposite an older man, a composer grappling with failing health played by Dirk Bogarde, who becomes obsessed with the 14-year-old Tadzio. 

The deceased actor, who was born in Stockholm in 1955, had a traumatic childhood after his father died in an accident, followed by his mom's death by suicide when he was 10.

However, in 2021, Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström directed the documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, which explored the tragic life of Björn Andrésen.

Andrésen is survived by his daughter Robine, whom he had with his ex-wife, the poet Susanna Roman. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz step out after David & Victoria's peace gesture

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz step out after David & Victoria's peace gesture
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz made an appearence at Vogue World: Hollywood event

Sydney Sweeney’s inner circle concerned over romance with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney’s inner circle concerned over romance with Scooter Braun
The 'Euphoria' starlet's budding romance with Scooter Braun has left some of her friends worried

'Abbey Road' to 'Lemonade': 5 greatest music albums you need to listen now!

'Abbey Road' to 'Lemonade': 5 greatest music albums you need to listen now!
Here's a list of top five greatest albums of all time from renowned musicians in the history

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make official debut after Deborra-Lee split

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make official debut after Deborra-Lee split
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster step out in style for their first red carpet appearance together

From Heidi Klum to Kim Kardashian: 10 celebrity Halloween looks that went viral

From Heidi Klum to Kim Kardashian: 10 celebrity Halloween looks that went viral
Here are 10 unforgettable celebrity Halloween costumes that truly broke the internet

Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson bring high fashion to Vogue World 2025

Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson bring high fashion to Vogue World 2025
A number of A-list stars stepped out for glamorous appearances at Vogue World: Hollywood runway show

Nicole Kidman graces Vogue World 2025 after Keith Urban's bold request to fans

Nicole Kidman graces Vogue World 2025 after Keith Urban's bold request to fans
Keith Urban made shocking request to crowd mid concert days after Nicole Kidman split

Jonas Brothers breaks silence after MLB World series performance backlash

Jonas Brothers breaks silence after MLB World series performance backlash
Jonas Brothers shares first post after their stellar performance at Rogers Centre in Toronto

Diane Keaton receives heartfelt tribute at Vogue World 2025

Diane Keaton receives heartfelt tribute at Vogue World 2025
Vogue World 2025 honors Diane Keaton with emotional Annie Hall homage

Kendall Jenner sets Vogue World 2025 ablaze in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress

Kendall Jenner sets Vogue World 2025 ablaze in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress
Kendall Jenner sizzles in Nicole Kidman's iconic showgirl dress worn in 'Moulin Rouge!'

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ to release episode 2 ahead of schedule for Halloween

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ to release episode 2 ahead of schedule for Halloween
'It: Welcome to Derry' is dropping ahead of schedule, giving fans a spooky treat just in time for October 31

Anne Hathaway joins Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘arrestees’ list after viral moment

Anne Hathaway joins Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘arrestees’ list after viral moment
The 'Manchild' singer made an hilarious onstage moment during her Short N’ Sweet tour stop in New York