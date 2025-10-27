'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70 

Sweden's legendary actor and musician, Björn Andrésen, left fans to mourn at the age of 70.
According to Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, the deceased icon's death was confirmed by the director of The Most Beautiful Boy in the World documentary, Kristen Petri, on Sunday, October 26.
He further shared in his statement that Andrésen was a "bravest man" who "had an incredible charisma and presence in front of the camera."
However, Petri did not disclose the cause of his death or the details of his funeral.
Andrésen garnered popularity in the entertainment industry after he joined the cast of A Swedish Love Story in 1970.
He was just 16 when he landed the life-changing role opposite an older man, a composer grappling with failing health played by Dirk Bogarde, who becomes obsessed with the 14-year-old Tadzio.
The deceased actor, who was born in Stockholm in 1955, had a traumatic childhood after his father died in an accident, followed by his mom's death by suicide when he was 10.
However, in 2021, Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström directed the documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, which explored the tragic life of Björn Andrésen.
Andrésen is survived by his daughter Robine, whom he had with his ex-wife, the poet Susanna Roman.