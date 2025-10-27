Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s inner circle concerned over romance with Scooter Braun

The 'Euphoria' starlet's budding romance with Scooter Braun has left some of her friends worried

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Sydney Sweeney’s latest romance is raising eyebrows in Hollywood.

The Euphoria star has reportedly grown close to controversial music mogul Scooter Braun — a relationship that sources say has left some of her friends worried, even as Sweeney insists he’s “a chill guy.”

As per Radaronline, a source shared that Sweeney has reportedly struck up a “casual” romance with Scooter Braun after turning down advances from several Hollywood A-listers, including Ben Affleck and Tom Brady.

"Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy," said an insider.

They added, "But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that."

Sharing the Anyone But You star’s friends concerns, the source said, "Sydney has every right to see who she wants, and no one wants to deprive her of that, but this has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. People think she's making a huge mistake even associating with him."

The insider added, "Scooter has such a bad reputation, and the feeling is that Sydney could do much better."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first spotted together in Venice in June at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

