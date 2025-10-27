Entertainment

'Abbey Road' to 'Lemonade': 5 greatest music albums you need to listen now!

Here's a list of top five greatest albums of all time from renowned musicians in the history

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
From timeless classics to pop rock masterpieces, some albums have left an indelible mark on music history and continue to inspire upcoming generations.

From Beyoncé to The Beatles, there are many renowned musicians that changed the course of music forever with their singles.

Here’s a list of top five greatest albums of all time, as per The Telegraph.

The Beatles: Abbey Road


The Beatles’ Abbey Road became one of the greatest album of all time since its release in 1969.

Abbey Road won a Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical in 1970.

The hit singles of the album includes Come Together, Something, Maxwell's Silver Hammer, Oh! Darling, Octopus's Garden and I Want You (She's So Heavy).

Bob Dylan: Blood on the Tracks


Among the renowned singers in the music history, Bob Dylan stands unparalleled.

After grappling with affairs and a marriage ­breaking up in the mid-1970s, he put his heart and soul in Blood on the Track.

Bob won Grammy Award for Best Album Notes, for his hit album.

Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On


After ruling Billboard charts and breaking records, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 1998.

His album also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album.

Marvin’s popular tracks from What's Going On include What's Going On, Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology), Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), Save the Children and What's Happening Brother.

Fleetwood Mac: Rumours


Fleetwood’s Rumours, one of the greatest break-up albums, beautifully captures the bitter-sweet tension and raw emotions of a painful heartbreak.

The eleventh studio album of the British-American rock band bagged Grammy Award for Album of the Year, International Album of the Year and American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album.

Their tracks Don’t Stop, Go Your Own Way, Dreams, Songbird and Oh Daddy ruled the charts for many years.

Beyoncé: Lemonade


From Destiny's Child star to a boundary-pushing icon, Beyoncé's career has been a remarkable evolution.

Beyoncé's Lemonade became a genre-bending work that explores personal pain into and empowerment.

Queen Bey’s album on two Grammy Awards, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for Formation.

