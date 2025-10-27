Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz step out after David & Victoria's peace gesture

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz made an appearence at Vogue World: Hollywood event

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz turned heads at Vogue World: Hollywood just days after David and Victoria Beckham appeared to extend a peace offering amid their ongoing family tensions.

On Sunday, the estranged son of David and Victoria Beckham and his wife stepped out in matching black suits as they attended Vogue World together.

Notably, the couple made an appearance alongside big names of Hollywood including Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Camilla Cabello, Sophie Richard and Halle Berry.

Brooklyn and Nicole made an appearance together just days after the Spice Girl alum and the former captain of the English football team took the step to reconcile with them.

Victoria and David quietly showed their support on Thursday, double-tapping Brooklyn’s Instagram post where he prepared buttermilk pancakes for his followers.

The couple’s public show of support came after Brooklyn’s absence from Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show and her Netflix documentary premiere — hinting that a family reconciliation may be on the horizon.

Recently it was also reported that David and Victoria Beckham have come to terms with the fact that they won’t be seeing their eldest son anytime soon.

According to an insider, Brooklyn and Nicola are “always missed” at family events, especially after tensions peaked when the couple skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

