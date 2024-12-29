Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month

Prince Harry has sparked concerns among Royal Family members after his lawyer made shocking announcement.
As reported by several media outlets, the Duke of Sussex will continue his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN) on accusations of gathering information in an illegal way with the help of journalists and private investigators between 1996 and 2011.
As confirmed by Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne the lawsuit which the duke filed former Labour MP, Tom Watson's will likely to start in January.
What's concerning for the Royal Family, especially Harry's father King Charles is the fact that the duke might create big problem for the monarch by making allegation againts him during the court's hearing.
As explained by a Royal author, Richard Fitzwilliams, "The trial will be sensational just like his last appearance in the witness box was sensational."
He went on to explain, "If Harry were to say something in court that he said the King said to him, whether or not the King actually did, it would cause absolute havoc."
"Whilst Harry has two court cases outstanding continuing, it appears there is nervousness about what he might say when under cross examinations or to his solicitors that might involve the monarch," he added.
This update from Prince Harry comes shortly after Royal Family showcased a reunited front at Sandringham on Christmas.