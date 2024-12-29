Entertainment

‘Heartbroken’ Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Beyoncé has reportedly been “sticking” by Jay-Z’s despite the ongoing divorce rumours.

In December, a rape lawsuit was filed against the American rapper. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl along with Sean ‘Diddy Combs’, shortly rumours started circulating that Queen Bay might divorce her husband.

A source close to the couple told DailyMail that Beyoncé, 43, has accepted that “there isn't anything she can do except support her man.”

Even tough the Cowboy Carter hitmaker “1,000 percent believes him” but she is still “heartbroken” that Jay-Z’s accuser is a “similar age” to their daughter, Blue Ivy, 12.

“Beyoncé is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband. She is praying this will be over soon and isn't dragged out. Everyone wants to get back to their life and everyone wants to be happy,” the insider explained.

While reflecting on the positive aspect of the lawsuit, the tipster added, “The one positive that could come from this is that they will be a stronger family afterward. Because right now it is a black eye on their otherwise wonderful life.”

Last week, Beyoncé performed NFL Christmas half-time show at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

'Heartbroken' Beyoncé supports Jay-Z amid divorce rumors


