Denise Richards details ex Aaron Phypers’ shocking violent abuse in new plea

Denise Richards recounted her horrible experience of violent physical abuse by ex, Aaron Phypers, in a filing to obtain restraining order against him.
On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed legal documents seeking a restraining order against her estranged husband, detailing the violent assaults committed by Phypers, Page Six reported.
The actress went on to claim that the Canadian-born American businessman would threaten to kill her and himself if she tried to report him to police.
“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” wrote the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress in the court documents.
She also shared that Phypers “threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”
“Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened,” Denise Richards further alleged, adding that he "has caused me at least three concussions."
In the filing, the actress cited July 4 to 14, 2025, as the date of the most recent assaults.
The Undercover Brother starlet also claimed that Aaron Phypers did not let her go on a trip without him, sharing that he “grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and screamed, ‘You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.’”
Aaron Phypers, who tied the knot to Denise Richards in 2018, filed for divorce on Monday, July 7, 2025.