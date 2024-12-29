King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event

King Charles and Kate Middleton had reportedly received a well-wish from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a key royal event.
On December 25, the royal family including Prince William, Queen Camila, Princess Anne, Kate, Charles and other senior royals performed morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene.
A BBC royal correspondent shared how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have reacted if they were also present on Christmas along with their kids.
Jenny Bond got candid with OK!, "They had their own private Christmas thousands of miles away and hopefully they had a good time. Meanwhile, our Royal Family put themselves on parade and consequently enjoyed a great deal of extremely positive public approval and publicity.”
She added, "If Harry and Meghan troubled to take note of the positive feedback around the royals here, they would probably have been happy that the King and Catherine were well enough to be out and about after their cancer diagnoses.”
The royal expert noted that Harry and Meghan are “not heartless,” they would’ve been happy to see Charles and Kate doing well.
Notably, Kate and Harry spent Christmas in the U.S along with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Lili Diana.