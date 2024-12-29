Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne mark huge success after stepping up for Kate

Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne are celebrating a huge milestone after stepping up for seniour Royals, Kate Middleton and King Charles amid their cancer battles.
Prince Edward's wife Sophie matched the Princess Royal in completing the highest number of international trips this year, however, she is still behind Anne in number of miles they travelled in 2024.
In order to fill the void created by Charles and Kate's absence following their cancer diagnosis at the beginning of the year, both ladies stepped up to fill and effortlessly carrying out royal engagements overseas.
As reported by Daily Mail, both Sophie and Anne paid a poignant visit to nine countries, for which the duchess of Edinburgh travelled upto 28, 500 miles, while Anne surpassing the 59-year-old, racked up nearly 42,000 air miles.
Following Anne and Sophie's lead, King Charles youngest brother Edward visited eight countries in total.
This remarkable achievement of Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie is a prove that they have taken a significant postion in the Royal Family and likely to serve monarchy with the same zeal in the upcoming years.
It is pertinent to note, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to have a busy diary in 2025 as they are going to make poignant state visits throughout the year.
The couple is likely to visit Rome, Italy in their first foreign visit next year.