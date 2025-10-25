Royal

Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post

The Royal Household announces the death of a prominent member, who passed away after suffering from ‘several illnesses’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post
Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post

The Royal Families of Bhutan and Thailand are grieving the loss of a key member.

In a heartbreaking update, the Thai Royal Household Bureau announced the death of Queen Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn, at the age of 93.

They shared that the Queen Mother passed away “peacefully” in a Bangkok hospital at 21:21 local time on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The statement added that Sirikit had been battling “several illnesses” in the hospital since 2019, including a blood infection earlier this month.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 25, King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema shared a joint post as they joined Thai Royals in mourning the great loss of Queen Sirikit in a heartbreaking post.

“Their Majesties the King and Queen, members of the Royal Family and the people of Bhutan join the Kingdom of Thailand in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand,” read the caption.

They continued, “Her Majesty was a beloved Queen whose life was devoted to the service and well-being of her people. Her compassion, devotion, and tireless efforts to uplift communities and preserve Thai culture made her a guiding light for her nation and a cherished symbol of its spirit.”

“Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit will be remembered with reverence and affection, and her legacy will continue to live on in the beauty of Thailand’s traditions and in the hearts of her people, and all those whose lives she touched,” the Royals concluded.

For those unfamiliar, Sirikit was the Queen of Thailand from April 28, 1950, to October 13, 2016, as the wife of the country’s longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX).

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role

Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role
The Princess Royal carries out her first duty in a key role, previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne, Prince Edward 'concerned' as Andrew urged to leave Royal Lodge

Princess Anne, Prince Edward 'concerned' as Andrew urged to leave Royal Lodge
Prince Edward and Princess Anne's feelings for brother Prince Andrew revealed as tensions intensify

Prince Andrew receives jaw-dropping offer from foreign Royal amid Windsor exit

Prince Andrew receives jaw-dropping offer from foreign Royal amid Windsor exit
Prince Andrew is reportedly in advanced talks with King Charles about leaving his Windsor estate

Meghan Markle makes first public outing after departure of her tenth publicist

Meghan Markle makes first public outing after departure of her tenth publicist
The Duchess of Sussex has parted ways with her tenth communications chief in five years

Prince Andrew to face eviction from Royal lodge in aftermath of scandals

Prince Andrew to face eviction from Royal lodge in aftermath of scandals
The former Duke of York lands into new trouble after King Charles quietly removed him from Windsor Castle

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother
The Princess Royal has continued to play her role in the British Royal Family as Prince Andrew's scandals engulf the crown

Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal

Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal
Prince Andrew has reportedly been living on the state for over two decades for an annual rent of 'one peppercorn (if demanded)'

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda
Her Royal Highness paid an unexpected four-day visit to Bermuda on behalf of King Charles

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job
The Duchess of Sussex has lost a key Netflix connection amid teasing a new venture for As Ever in an Instagram post

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer
King Charles makes heartbreaking confession as he deals with family crisis amid cancer treatment

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend the prestigious awards ceremony with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return
Prince Harry pushes 'desperate' Meghan Markle for reconciliation talks with Kate Middleton