Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post

The Royal Families of Bhutan and Thailand are grieving the loss of a key member.
In a heartbreaking update, the Thai Royal Household Bureau announced the death of Queen Sirikit, the mother of King Vajiralongkorn, at the age of 93.
They shared that the Queen Mother passed away “peacefully” in a Bangkok hospital at 21:21 local time on Friday, October 24, 2025.
The statement added that Sirikit had been battling “several illnesses” in the hospital since 2019, including a blood infection earlier this month.
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 25, King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema shared a joint post as they joined Thai Royals in mourning the great loss of Queen Sirikit in a heartbreaking post.
“Their Majesties the King and Queen, members of the Royal Family and the people of Bhutan join the Kingdom of Thailand in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand,” read the caption.
They continued, “Her Majesty was a beloved Queen whose life was devoted to the service and well-being of her people. Her compassion, devotion, and tireless efforts to uplift communities and preserve Thai culture made her a guiding light for her nation and a cherished symbol of its spirit.”
“Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit will be remembered with reverence and affection, and her legacy will continue to live on in the beauty of Thailand’s traditions and in the hearts of her people, and all those whose lives she touched,” the Royals concluded.
For those unfamiliar, Sirikit was the Queen of Thailand from April 28, 1950, to October 13, 2016, as the wife of the country’s longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX).