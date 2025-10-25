Princess Anne, Prince Edward 'concerned' as Andrew urged to leave Royal Lodge

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are said to be deeply concerned about their disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.
In the wake of his alleged links with the infamous sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew recently relinquished his Royal titles including the Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh.
Troubles for Andrew are still far from over as he is on the verge of an in-depth investigation over his alleged ties with Epstein - who introduced him to Prince's late accuser Virginia Giuffre.
In her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl Virginia - who died of suicide earlier this year at 41, has once again reflected on three alleged sexual encounters she had with Andrew when she was below 18.
Now, during a discussion about at Palace Confidential - Royal expert Richard Kay was asked about Prince Edward and Princess Royal's roles amid the whole Andrew controversy and pressure on him to leave the Royal Lodge.
"I think Edward have played a role, and I think if anything they have been concerned about their brother’s ‘well-being’, how he is handling this intense pressure," said Richard.
He explained, "Because you know, you can’t forget that there’s this human being at the centre of all of this he has been accused of all sorts of dastardly deeds."
"Which as we have heard he has always denied. His reputation is in the gutter," he added.
"I think both Anne and particularly Edward who has been more closer to him, has been very concerned about how the king handles the whole situation and story," the royal expert noted.
Concluding his analysis, Richard added, "I think they feel there’s a duty of care towards prince Andrew."
This come amid the reports suggesting that Andrew and King's rep are advanced talks as Palace is forcing the Prince to vacate Royal Lodge - which the Prince leased in 2003 for 75 years.