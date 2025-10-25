Royal

Sweden's Queen Silvia attends major event after King Carl's private meeting

Swedish monarch steps out for meaningful cause without her husband, King Carl Gustaf

Queen Silvia has returned to her public engagements after privately hosting Montenegro's President Jakov Milatović at the Royal Palace.

On Saturday, October 25, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released an update on Her Majesty's recent participation in two key events as part of her Royal duties.

Earlier this week, the 81-year-old Queen visited Bioartic to receive information about the research the pharmaceutical company is conducting around treatments to attack the cause of the disease.

"This week, the Queen has participated in two program points on neurodegenerative diseases," King Carl Gustaf XIV’s office stated in the caption.

They also shared in the official statement that the Swedish monarch further attended a symposium, organized by the Swedish Medical Society, under the heading "From biomarkers to treatment, new genes in neurodegenerative disease."

This update comes a few days after King Carl Gustaf welcomed Montenegro’s President, Jakov Milatović, at the Royal Palace for his business trip to Sweden.

"Montenegro's President Jakov Milatović was received today in the audience at the King," the Royal Family wrote.

They continued, "The Montenegrin president has had a two-day visit to Sweden and, among other things, met with the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister."

According to media reports, the 38-year-old Montenegrin politician and economist landed in Sweden to foster his country’s connection with the European Union. 

