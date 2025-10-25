Royal

Prince Albert delivers powerful speech at La Vuelta 2026 conference

His Serene Highness steps out for meaningful Royal event without wife Princess Charlene

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Albert of Monaco paid a surprise visit to the 2025 La Vuelta 2026 conference.

On Saturday, October 25, the Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to release the official statement of His Serene Highness, which he delivered during the Royal event.

"Official presentation of La Vuelta 2026 in the Principality of Monaco, ten months after the big start, the first two courses of La Vuelta 2026," the 67-year-old prince stated in the caption.

They continued, "In the Principality, the unveiling took place today in the presence of His Excellency Prince Albert II of Monaco, who delivered a speech welcoming the holding of this major sporting event."

"After the Giro in 1966 and the Tour de France in 2009, Monaco becomes the only city-state in the world to have hosted the start of the three Grand Tours," they added.

According to media reports, from 20 to 23 August 2026, the Principality will vibrate to the cycling rhythm. 

To note, the Vuelta a España is an annual multi-stage road cycling race primarily held in Spain. Inspired by the success of the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia, the race was first organized in 1935. 

However, Prince Albert was not accompanied by his wife, Princess Charlene. 

