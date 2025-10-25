Princess Eugenie snubs key meeting as Prince Andrew faces shocking ultimatum 

Princess Eugenie skipped a key meeting as her father, Prince Andrew's, Royal future has been thrown into chaos.
The 35-year-old British Royal Family member snubbed a crucial gathering at the Royal lodge just a few days after the disgraced Duke of York surrendered his remaining titles due to his alleged connections with late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.
On Monday, October 20, Prince Andrew, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, attended a key meeting, which was not a "happy occasion," according to royal insiders.
However, the Windsor property summit was held to highlight the former Duchess of York's ongoing controversial emails that resurfaced on the internet, in which she described a late child sex offender as her "supreme friend" despite previously denying the ties.
According to GB News, Princess Beatrice left the meeting in between, visibly affected by the intense discussions.
It is also reported that the two princesses chose to stand by their parents during life's challenges.
This update comes just a day after a report claimed that, after Prince Andrew's dramatic announcement regarding his Royal titles, he was asked to leave the Royal Lodge alongside his former wife.
The 65-year-old British Royal Family member is reportedly in early negotiations to be evicted from Royal Lodge due to his alleged connections with the child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
As of now, neither King Charles III nor Prince Andrew has responded to these ongoing reports.