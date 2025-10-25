Princess Leonor exudes ethereal charm, delivers uplifting Asturias Awards speech

Princess Leonor is indeed an epitome of beauty, grace, and regal charm.
At the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards, the future queen of Spain exuded ethereal grace in a stunning purple dress featuring what seemed to be intricate thread detailing.
The beautiful princess elevated her already gorgeous look with dewy makeup and matching purple shoes, while her caramel brown mid-parted tresses cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.
During the prestigious awards ceremony, Leonor delivered an uplifting speech, a clip of which was shared on the Spanish Royal Family’s official Instagram handle on Friday, October 24.
“Coexistence is not easy, but it is the only path to shared progress. It makes sense to care for and defend the values that, as Spaniards and Europeans—indeed, as citizens of every place—define and guide us. Trusting in them means trusting in freedom over fear, in justice over arbitrariness, in democracy over intolerance, in the rule of law over the abuse of power, and in human rights over indifference,” she began.
King Felipe VI’s elder daughter continued, “I am aware that sometimes words spoken from behind a lectern can sound empty, but I also know that it doesn't hurt to review and remember the nature of the difficulties and solutions and to insist that there are no magic formulas for managing this complexity. Today, the award winners are precisely contributing to rekindling that enthusiasm. Democratic coexistence has its great pillar.”
“Today we congratulate them and honor their work with gratitude. Thank you to the Princess of Asturias Foundation and its patrons for making all this possible. And heartfelt thanks to the Asturians for their affection, enthusiasm, and warmth each autumn and for making these awards an essential part of our collective memory. Thank you very much,” concluded the Crown Princess.
The Princess of Asturias Awards are a series of annual prizes awarded in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation to individuals, entities or organizations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs.