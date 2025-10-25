Belgian Royal Palace shares elegant portrait for Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday

The Belgian Royal Palace marked Princess Elisabeth’s 24th birthday by releasing a stunning new portrait of the future queen, radiating poise and elegance in a royal blue ensemble.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the royal family shared the breathtaking photograph of the Crown Princess of Belgium, along with a touching birthday note.
In a shared portrait, the Duchess of Brabant served looks in a royal-blue gown, her soft curls cascading over one shoulder.
The palace penned the birthday note, “Today is Princess Elisabeth's birthday! She is blowing out 24 candles: hip hip…”
Following the release of her birthday portrait, royal fans shared messages of love and celebration in the comments.
One user wrote, “many many happy returns of the day god bless you i love to take you as my wife.. I love you.”
Another commented, “Wishing a Very Happy 24th Birthday to Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Elisabeth, The Duchess of Brabant.”
The third noted, “Happy birthday princess Elisabeth! A beautiful picture of a worthy successor to the throne.”
Princess Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and she is to become the country's first queen regnant.
Notably, earlier this month Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium joined Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands to attend the historic Luxembourgish abdication ceremony along with their parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.