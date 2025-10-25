King Charles drops special surprise to mark 25 years of 'influential' mission

King Charles office has shared an exciting sneak peak of his first-ever podcast for a "much appreciated" cause.
On Saturday, October 25, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a beaming photo of Charles from the day he recorded the podcast with Wakehurst_Kew's Ambassador, Cate Blanchett and Senior Research Leader, Elinor Breman.
In the audio sneak peek of the podcast - which the king recorded at the Kew Gardens to mark 25 years of The Millennium Seed Bank, he could be heard saying, "I know how absolutely critical it all is and the destruction of rain forest, the extinction of endless species which have very likely remarkable properties, medical and everything else without any concern."
The 76-year-old monarch has been the Patron of Kew since 2016 - which created the world’s largest underground seed bank in 2000.
The Millennium Seed Bank contains over 2.5 billion seeds ensuring they are safeguarded against extinction.