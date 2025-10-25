Royal Family member to visit Rome in rare appearance

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Danish Palace has announced an upcoming trip of a rarely seen Royal Family member.

On Saturday, October 25, the Palace revealed that Queen Margrethe of Denmark is set to travel Rome this weekend to participate in an event related to “archaeology, art history and architecture.”

The statement read, “Her Majesty will visit Rome this weekend, where Queen Margrethe will participate in a program focusing on archaeology, art history and architecture.”

This latest announcement came after the 85-year old royal presented the Queen Margrethe's Roman Prize to Jesper Majbom Madsen on Friday, October 24.

As per Royal Family website, “Ancient history was celebrated on Friday evening when Her Majesty Queen Margrethe presented the Queen Margrethe's Roman Prize to Jesper Majbom Madsen, professor of ancient history at the University of Southern Denmark.”

It continued, “The award ceremony took place at the Danish Institute of Science and Art in Rome to mark the prize's 10th anniversary. For many years, Queen Margrethe has had a sustained interest in archaeology and ancient culture.”

For those unversed, Margrethe became the patron of the International Association for Classical Archaeology in 1975 and of the Danish Institute for Science and Art in Rome in 2011.

