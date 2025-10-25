Royal

Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role

The Princess Royal carries out her first duty in a key role, previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth II

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role

Princess Anne has stepped into the late Queen Elizabeth II's shoes for the first time.

On Friday, October 24, King Charles's sister fulfilled her first duty as Patron of the Royal Star & Garter - a role previously held by her late mother.

For her latest outing, the Princess Royal visited Surbiton, where she met the residents of the Royal Star & Garter - a charitable trust established in 1916 in Richmond, London to care for severely disabled young men returning from the First World War.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Buckingham Palace honoured Princess Anne's duty in her new role by sharing a carousel of photos from her delightful visit.

For the special engagement, the 75-year-old Princess wore a stylish opal green outfit featuring black, yellow, white, and blue-colored detailing.

“In Surbiton, The Princess Royal has spent time with residents of the Royal Star & Garter, where loving, compassionate care and support is given to veterans and their families, living with disability or dementia,” shared Buckingham Palace.

They added, “This marks Her Royal Highness’s first visit since succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as Patron, who held the role from 1953 until 2022.”

The gallery showed several heartfelt glimpses from the Princess Royal’s meeting with the veterans and their families, featuring her smiling brightly with them.

Notably, Anne’s visit comes after her younger brother, Prince Andrew's, coat of arms was removed from the Windsor – an act typically carried out in cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown, as per The Sun.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Princess Anne, Prince Edward 'concerned' as Andrew urged to leave Royal Lodge

Princess Anne, Prince Edward 'concerned' as Andrew urged to leave Royal Lodge
Prince Edward and Princess Anne's feelings for brother Prince Andrew revealed as tensions intensify

Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post

Royal Family mourns key member’s death in heartbreaking post
The Royal Household announces the death of a prominent member, who passed away after suffering from ‘several illnesses’

Prince Andrew receives jaw-dropping offer from foreign Royal amid Windsor exit

Prince Andrew receives jaw-dropping offer from foreign Royal amid Windsor exit
Prince Andrew is reportedly in advanced talks with King Charles about leaving his Windsor estate

Meghan Markle makes first public outing after departure of her tenth publicist

Meghan Markle makes first public outing after departure of her tenth publicist
The Duchess of Sussex has parted ways with her tenth communications chief in five years

Prince Andrew to face eviction from Royal lodge in aftermath of scandals

Prince Andrew to face eviction from Royal lodge in aftermath of scandals
The former Duke of York lands into new trouble after King Charles quietly removed him from Windsor Castle

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother
The Princess Royal has continued to play her role in the British Royal Family as Prince Andrew's scandals engulf the crown

Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal

Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal
Prince Andrew has reportedly been living on the state for over two decades for an annual rent of 'one peppercorn (if demanded)'

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda
Her Royal Highness paid an unexpected four-day visit to Bermuda on behalf of King Charles

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job
The Duchess of Sussex has lost a key Netflix connection amid teasing a new venture for As Ever in an Instagram post

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer
King Charles makes heartbreaking confession as he deals with family crisis amid cancer treatment

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend the prestigious awards ceremony with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return
Prince Harry pushes 'desperate' Meghan Markle for reconciliation talks with Kate Middleton