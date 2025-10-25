Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne’s first duty in late Queen’s role

Princess Anne has stepped into the late Queen Elizabeth II's shoes for the first time.
On Friday, October 24, King Charles's sister fulfilled her first duty as Patron of the Royal Star & Garter - a role previously held by her late mother.
For her latest outing, the Princess Royal visited Surbiton, where she met the residents of the Royal Star & Garter - a charitable trust established in 1916 in Richmond, London to care for severely disabled young men returning from the First World War.
Taking to its official Instagram account, Buckingham Palace honoured Princess Anne's duty in her new role by sharing a carousel of photos from her delightful visit.
For the special engagement, the 75-year-old Princess wore a stylish opal green outfit featuring black, yellow, white, and blue-colored detailing.
“In Surbiton, The Princess Royal has spent time with residents of the Royal Star & Garter, where loving, compassionate care and support is given to veterans and their families, living with disability or dementia,” shared Buckingham Palace.
They added, “This marks Her Royal Highness’s first visit since succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as Patron, who held the role from 1953 until 2022.”
The gallery showed several heartfelt glimpses from the Princess Royal’s meeting with the veterans and their families, featuring her smiling brightly with them.
Notably, Anne’s visit comes after her younger brother, Prince Andrew's, coat of arms was removed from the Windsor – an act typically carried out in cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown, as per The Sun.