Kate Middleton wishes team England luck ahead of historic Rugby Ashes clash

The England national rugby union team is set to face Australia in the Rugby League Ashes 2025 after 22 years

Ahead of the historic 2025 Rugby League Ashes, Princess Kate decided to send message of support to the England national rugby union team.

Taking to the official Instagram Stories of her and Prince William’s joint account on Saturday, October 25, the Princess of Wales penned a heartfelt good luck message to team England for their upcoming major clash.

The 2025 Ashes tournament marks a historic series as the Lions and the Kangaroos will face each other for the first time in 22 years, with the last game played back in 2003.

“Wishing England the very best of luck in their first Rugby League Ashes campaign in 22 years. An exciting new chapter for the game begins at Wembley Stadium today. We are all behind you!” wrote the future queen.

She signed off the message with her initial “C.”

For those unfamiliar, The Rugby League Ashes – launched in 1908 and one of the oldest international rugby league contests – is a historic test series played between England (or Great Britain) and Australia in the sport of rugby league.

The series include three test matches, which are scheduled this year on October 25 at Wembley Stadium, November 1 at Everton Stadium, and November 8 at AMT Headingley Stadium.

Kate Middleton has been the Patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2022.

