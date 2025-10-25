Royal

Princess Anne steps in for King Charles amid Prince Andrew drama

Princess Anne resumes royal duties amid ongoing controversy of brother Prince Andrew

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Princess Anne has apparently stepped in for brother King Charles amid Prince Andrew’s new drama.

The Princess Royal, who has been consistently named the hardest working member of the royal family, visited the Royal Star & Garter, a care home in Surbiton on Friday, October 4.

This marks her first visit to the facility since she was named patron, a role she inherited from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On the same day, she attended a luncheon at The Royal Ocean Racing Club in London as a President of the Royal Yachting Association.

A few days ago, Zara Tindall's morther also visited the British Racing School and Newmarket Pony Academy in Suffolk despite controversies surrounding her younger brother.

As per Hello!, she later on headed to north for a Save the Children shop in Whitby in Yorkshire. Anne also stopped by the National Coastwatch Institution Station in Cleethorpes.

For the royal engagement, she opted for a smart dark green coat and a silky scarf around her neck.

Princess Anne's busy schedule likely leaves little time for Andrew's title loss and Royal Lodge departure.

For those unversed, The Princess Royal is 10 years older than her younger brother.

