Demi Moore plays in snow with granddaughter Lou: Watch

Demi Moore is enjoying a snowy day!
The Substance actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a heartwarming moment with her 20-month-old granddaughter Lou in snowy Idaho.
“Snow days with Lou,” she penned along the adorable photos and videos of their winter wonderland adventure.
In the photos, Moore could be seen dressed in a chic black The North Face puffer coat paired with designer sunglasses, a beanie, and winter boots.
Meanwhile, Lou looked cute in a camo-print snow suit, brown mittens, and a matching beanie.
The video showed Moore and Lou playing in the snow and enjoying themselves to the fullest.
The actress fans also rushed to the comment section quickly to gush over grandma-granddaughter bond.
“Does she call you GiGi (Gorgeous Granny)? On asked.
While another added, “Look at his little face laying down.”
“She needed a moment lol,” the third penned.
The fourth wrote, “You are the sweetest.”
Back in September, Moore revealed that her only grandson calls her 'Yaya', which is the Greek word for “Grandma.”
Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis' shares Lou with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.