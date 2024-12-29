Entertainment

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation

Jay-Z accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 29, 2024
Beyoncés daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation

Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi is backing sister Blue Ivy and mom!

The little munchkin stepped out to support her big sister and mom, Beyoncé at the NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day amid Jay-Z rape allegations.

Rumi was seen backstage with her dad Jay-Z, grandmother Tina Knowles, and Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

In the photos, Rumi could be seen donning an all-white outfit, matching her mom and sister. 

However, her new hairstyle with super long braids stole the spotlight.

The family cheered on Beyoncé as she performed a 13-minute set, which marked her first live performance since the release of her country-themed album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, also joined her mom as a backup dancer while she closed out her performance with Texas Hold ‘Em.

While, Jay-Z and Rumi did not appear in the Netflix livestream on Wednesday, a fan spotted him inside NRG Stadium in Houston.

Beyoncé's performance and the family outing come amid her husband Jay-Z accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside his longtime pal and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000.

