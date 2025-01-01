Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about her initial doubts about the potential of her hit song Espresso, admitting she feared audiences might not connect with it.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Please Please Please singer revealed her fear that the audience would not connect with the song.
Carpenter shared that it was "kismet the way that worked out" with the pop song becoming how famous it is.
The Feather singer released the song in April but she was uncertain that if it would "connect" due to its timing.
"I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage," she explained.
Carpenter continued, "I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in."
"So I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again," she added.
To note, Espresso was on Carpenter's acclaimed album Short n' Sweet, it also received six 2025 Grammy nominations.