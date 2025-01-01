Brad Pitt girlfriend plays key role in actor's divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has seemingly played a key role in his divorce settlement with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider has revealed that the 32-year-old jewellery designer encouraged the Fight Club actor to resolve a prolonged feud with his former partner.
The source stated, "He was influenced by Ines to finally settle. Ines wants to have a life together with possibly children in the future, without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses."
"She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled," added the insider.
Speaking about Ines and Brad's plans, the tipster disclosed that the 61-year-old actor is currently focusing on his career and upcoming movies, and Ines is playing the role of an understanding girlfriend for him.
These revelations came shortly after a report indicated that Brad and Angelina had finally put their year-long legal disputes to rest for the wellbeing of their six children.
The former couple filed for divorce in 2019 after an alleged private jet incident occurred between the renowned actor and one of their sons.
The Salt star shares six kids with the Wolfs actor, Shiloh, 18, Vivienne, Knox, 16, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.
For the unversed, Brad and Ines began dating in November 2022.