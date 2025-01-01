Entertainment

Here's a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations

Willem Dafoe, a famous veteran actor, has won numerous awards and nominations throughout his career for his diverse roles.

The Poor Things actor is the recipient of various accolades, including the Volpi Cup for Best Actor as well as nominations for four Academy Awards.

His long award list includes a British Academy Film Award, and four Golden Globe Awards.

In 2018, Willem received an Honorary Golden Bear

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star made his film debut in Michael Cimino's Heaven's Gate.

He also made appearances in Stone's Born on the Fourth of July (1989), John Waters' Cry-Baby (1990), David Lynch's Wild at Heart (1990), and Anthony Minghella's The English Patient (1996) and Mary Harron's American Psycho (2000).

Back in 2002, Willem earned international recognition for his portrayal as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. Later on he reprised his role in Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Moreover, the 69-year old actor also gain worldwide recognition for his role in Wes Anderson films including, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021).

On the work front, he last starred in Nosferatu.

Willem Dafoe Reveals its fun to play Norman Osborn than Green Goblin: 

Willem Dafoe has recently confessed his favourite character.

During a chat with Empire Online, he said, "Everybody concentrates on the Green Goblin, but that’s mostly action stuff. I like doing that, and I think I can do it gracefully."

Willem concluded, "But the real meat in the first one is the guy without the mask, Norman Osborn. Those are the meaty scenes. So when people complain about the mask, it’s like, 'Come on.' The role is Norman."

