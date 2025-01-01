'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot

Entertainment

Here’s everything we know so far about the season 3 of ‘Squid Game’

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 01, 2025
There’s so much more to reveal in Squid Game Season 3!

It’s just been a week that the highly anticipated season 2 of the South Korean dystopian survival series got released, the maker of the show is teasing thrilling details of the upcoming third season.

Spilling some exciting beans on the forthcoming season 3, director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the third installment of the show will be the last season of the thrilling franchise.

Here’s what Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed more about Squid Game Season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date:

While Squid Game season 3 release date has not been revealed by the creators yet, Director Hwang has told Variety that it will be coming “soon” in 2025.

"I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year," he stated.

Squid Game Season 3 Plot:

The season 2 of Squid Game left the fans reeling as it ended on a cliffhanger where Seong Gi-hun faced the Front Man as he lost the war initiated against the creators of the Games.

"If you watch that clip, it's going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you," stated Hwang.

In a letter to fans, the director penned, "The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

Meanwhile, speaking to USA TODAY, Hwang revealed that season 3 will also feature the return of the “VIPs.”

"You will get to see the VIPs in the third season. They’re coming. They're on the way. Their chopper is flying over the island now,” the writer added.

Squid Game Season 3 Cast:

Squid Game season 3’s ensemble cast is set to showcase Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), and Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri). 

It will also include Lee Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), Kang Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), and the Front Man Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun).

Where to watch Squid Game Season 3:

Just like Squid Game season 1 and 2, the season 3 will also be available to stream on Netflix.

