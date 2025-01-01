Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston: famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success

Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame after starring in Friends, has made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry by dropping one after another hit films and TV shows.

Friends’ main lead cast includes Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa, Matt LeBlanc, late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The final season of the hit sitcom was concluded on May 6, 2004.

Let’s take a look at blockbuster movies and TV shows of Jennifer.

The Morning Show (2019-Present)

Jennifer Aniston portrayed a chapter of a famous morning show host, Alex, in The Morning Show.

She starred alongside relative newbie host Bradley, an interesting character played by Reese Witherspoon.

The two actresses reunited in The Morning Show as they as Reese previously starred as Jennifer’s youngest sister in Friends.

Dumplin' (2018):

Jennifer Aniston became a beauty queen mother to Willowdean, who wanted to enter the local beauty pageant herself.

The nickname of Willowdean was Dumpling.

Cake (2014):

Jennifer Aniston portrayed as Claire Bennett in the famous movie, Cake.

In the hit film, her character takes a transformative journey to heal her own personal trauma.

