Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours

The 'Stranger Things' star got married with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024

Millie Bobby Brown sparked fresh speculation as she shared a surprising video amid swirling rumors about her possible pregnancy with Jake Bongiovi.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Stranger Things star shared a throwback video montage to reflect on the past year.

In the shared post Brown dropped rare glimpses of her wedding and heartwarming moments spent with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.


She penned the caption, "The year of mrs bongiovi," along with a white heart emoji and set it with ABBA's Happy New Year music.

The Enola Holmes starlet video showcased the couple holding hands underneath a white floral arch while donning their wedding attires.

In a video montage it features Bobby in her other wedding corset dress while enjoying fireworks together.

They were seen having a playful time while taking a piggyback ride, and releasing two white doves.

To note, the adorable year-end video came after Brown ignited the rumours of expecting baby no 1 following sharing a recent post.

Soon after she shared the carousel on her social media account, the fans flocked to the comment section to show their curiosity over her pregnancy.

“Is baby on board?” questioned one.

Another quipped, “Someone getting pregnant.”

A third wrote, “Mini bobby brown.”

Notably, Millie Bobby Brown got married with American actor and model Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

