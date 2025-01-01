Entertainment

Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid initially sparked romance speculations in October 2023

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 01, 2025
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, made their first appearance after her cameo in the popular TV series Yellowstone.

As reported by Mail Online, the couple was spotted at the Matsuhisa restaurant in Aspen on December 30.

For the date night, Bella wore a black mini dress, which she paired with a cozy fur-lined leather coat. She elevated her look by carrying a large brown purse.

On the other hand, Adan was seen in his signature cowboy style, wearing a black, brown, and white shirt along with a black button-down.

The couple, who initially sparked romance speculations in October 2023, was photographed holding hands as they exited the eatery.

Globally recognised supermodel Gigi Hadid's sister and Adan made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2024, when she posted a sweet photo with her beau.

She captioned the post, "My Valentine."

Bella's appearance came shortly after she played a minor role on the popular TV series Yellowstone, alongside Adan.

In the superhit drama series, the Orebella founder portrayed the character of a horse trainer as Sadie, while Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the show, played the role of her partner. 

