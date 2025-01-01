Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall earn new title over Princess Kate, Prince William

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall had over a new “sweet” title over the popular British royal coupe Prince William and Kate Middleton.
During the last third of 2024, the Prince and Princess of Wales had made quite some public appearances and attended many key events, however, royal fans seemingly prefer Zara and Mike as a royal couple.
After making a big announcement about their foreign trip, Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband had been given the “sweetest royal couple” title.
It is pertinent to note that Mike and Zara have comparatively made less public appearances as Princess Kate and William.
Recently, Magic Millions Polo posted an announcement to host the British equestrian and her partner for the upcoming match.
Fans couple not help but draw comparison between the two royal couples.
A user commented under the post, “I would prefer Zara and Mike over William and Kate any day they are the sweetest royal couple. They carry themselves better than the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Another chimed in, “How lovely! I met Mike Tindall at an Art Shop in the past his portrait was so amazing. He is a true gentleman (heart emoji) Have a happy New Years Eve.”
“I love these two so much...she looks at him the way I look at my husband.... they are a team and adore each other,” the third noted.
Notably, Zara and Mike joined William, Kate, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royals for Christmas celebration.