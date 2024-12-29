World

Keanu Reeves' stolen Rolex recovers from 5,000 miles away in Chile

‘John Wick’ star thousands of dollars’ worth of watches were stolen from his Los Angeles home in 2023

  by Web Desk
  • December 29, 2024
John Wick star Keanu Reeves’ three expensive watches, including a customised Rolex, have been recovered from Chile.

According to CNN, Chilean police on Saturday, December 28, 2024, recovered The Matrix actor’s watches that were stolen from his Los Angeles house in 2023.

The recovered watches include his $9,000 Rolex Submariner watch that has engraved, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five,” along with his first name.

The watches were recovered from eastern Santiago during a police operation linked to the local robberies.

Constantine actor back in 2021 gifted his Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen with whom he worked in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Chilean authorities during the raids on four houses also found “valuables” and jewellery and at least one of the timepieces “belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

Moreover, it was also reported that the authorities in Chile were working with the US officials on the case related to the robbery in the Canadian actor and musician's home, which has helped in the recovery of stolen valuables. Police have also arrested a 21-year-old suspect.

Notably, it was not the first time Reeves became a victim of burglary. His home has been robbed several times before; even in 2014, his home was invaded twice in just three days.

