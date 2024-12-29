Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed second date after being spotted on double date with Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley

  • December 29, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love game is going strong!

Just a day after enjoying a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, the Eras Tour hitmaker and her NFL star boyfriend were spotted again for a second date night.

On Saturday, December 28, the lovebirds were photographed on PDA-filled date as they held each other’s hands while heading to and from dinner in the rainy New York City, reported Page Six.

The Tortured Poets Department singer and her tight-end beau were spotted making their ways to a restaurant in the Meatpacking District of the Big Apple.

For the second date night, the Cruel Summer songstress slipped into a one-piece black minidress layered with a matching oversized coat embellished with crystals.

With her lustrous and shiny hair flowing free with the cold breeze, the 14-time Grammy winner exuded nothing but only glamour with signature red lips. She also wore Christian Louboutin platform heels and a Stella McCartney Falabella crystal-fringed tote.

P.C. GC Images
P.C. GC Images

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce looked dapped in a red jacket layered over a white T-shirt. He coordinated his pants with the color of the jacket and wore black glasses to add charm to his overall look.

The NFL star also wore a cap to complement his look.

