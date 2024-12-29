Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence on son’s rape accusations

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess, is being investigated for multiple alleged sexual offenses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has finally spoken up on her son, Marius Borg Høiby’s rape allegations!

The 27-year-old son of the Crown Princess from her previous relationship, who was arrested last month on suspicion of rape, which marked his third arrest since August, is being investigated for multiple sexual offense charges.

According to the police, the future king’s stepson was arrested on doubts of sex with "with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”

In a recent interview with NRK, Norway's public broadcasting group on Christmas Day, Crown Princess Mette-Marit reflected on a “demanding year,” especially a “demanding autumn.”

Breaking silence on the issue, Mette stated, "If I had to choose one word for this year, it would be challenging. It has been a demanding year and a demanding autumn for us."

Previously, Crown Prince Haakan also shared a statement after his stepson’s arrest stating, “It is a serious matter when the police are involved in the way they are, but at the same time, it is not right for me to go into the details of the case.”

He added, “In our family, as in all families, it is sometimes important to be there. This time it was me who went while she stayed at home.”

It is worth mentioning that Marius Borg Høiby has no official public role or royal title.

