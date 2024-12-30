Entertainment

Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez

The 'Yellowstone' actor’s appearance comes a night after he was seen socializing with Jennifer Lopez

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Kevin Costner attended an intimate dinner party hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Aspen, Colorado after partying with Jennifer Lopez.

The former Yellowstone actor was spotted at Matsuhisa, a high-end sushi restaurant, on Saturday.

For the dinner night, Costner opted for a beige jacket, black knit sweater and grey jeans.

The actor, who will turn 70 on January 18, elevated his look with a matching scarf and black boots.

Meanwhile, Jeff donned long black coat over a matching top and off-white jeans. He completed his look with a large grey cowboy hat and black shoes.

Costner was joined by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Australian billionaire James Packer.

The gathering comes a night after Costner was seen socializing with the Atlas actress at Kemo Sabe, a popular hotspot in the area, after their high-profile divorces.

Lopez was spotted dressed in a cozy turtleneck sweater styled with a sleek high bun.

While, Kevin Costner, looked dapper in black bubble coat, jeans and black shades as he chatted with pals.

