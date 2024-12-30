Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has made shocking confession about falsities in Blake Lively’s lawsuit.
The American director is preparing countersuit against It Ends with Us co-star after she accused him of sexual harassment last week.
Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman told PEOPLE that he will “expose” the “truth.”
He added, "This is not a response or countersuit — it’s a deliberate pursuit of truth. This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.”
Bryan wrote in the written statement, “There is an insurmountable collection of authentic evidence, including timelines and communications, which have not been doctored or spliced without context, unlike the altered [New York Times] story that ran on Saturday, December 21st 2024.”
According to Daily Mail, Justin is reportedly preparing to submit a legal documents when the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.
As per the media outlet, the upcoming countersuit will address how Blake tried to portray Justin and and his crisis PR team as smear campaign runners.