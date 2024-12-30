Entertainment

Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit

Blake Lively lands in legal trouble as Justin Baldoni files countersuit on the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Justin Baldonis lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has made shocking confession about falsities in Blake Lively’s lawsuit.

The American director is preparing countersuit against It Ends with Us co-star after she accused him of sexual harassment last week.

Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman told PEOPLE that he will “expose” the “truth.”

He added, "This is not a response or countersuit — it’s a deliberate pursuit of truth. This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.”

Bryan wrote in the written statement, “There is an insurmountable collection of authentic evidence, including timelines and communications, which have not been doctored or spliced without context, unlike the altered [New York Times] story that ran on Saturday, December 21st 2024.”

According to Daily Mail, Justin is reportedly preparing to submit a legal documents when the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.

As per the media outlet, the upcoming countersuit will address how Blake tried to portray Justin and and his crisis PR team as smear campaign runners.

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news

King Charles, Camilla follow Trump’s footsteps after receiving tragic news
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare

Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort

Shark kills Italian tourist in Egyptian Red Sea resort
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death

Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with ‘Yellowstone’ costar
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after partying with ‘Yellowstone’ costar
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi supports mom amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Demi Moore plays in snow with granddaughter Lou: Watch
Demi Moore plays in snow with granddaughter Lou: Watch
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily talks on dark side of fame after ‘Nosferatu’ release
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98
Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, passes away at 98