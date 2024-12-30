Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare

Gal Gadot has finally addressed her terrifying health scare during fourth pregnancy.
The Wonder Woman starlet revealed her horrible pregnancy journey via Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 29.
Gal penned, "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."
In the shared picture, she can be seen holding her newborn baby with warmth in her eyes.
The mother of four added, "In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”
Gal confessed that she got diagnosed with a blood clot just before she gave birth to her daughter Ori, who is now nine months old.
The Heart of Stone actress also explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name, "Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn't chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."
Gal Gadot share four kids, Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori, with Jaron Varsano.